Winter has walloped the Pacific Northwest this season, with record snowfall in the mountains and lowlands.

Crystal Mountain received 7 feet of snow in 7 days, according to the ski resort. The Summit at Snoqualmie also saw record snow, with 31.5 inches falling in just one day.

Another foot or two of snow is forecasted for the Cascade Mountains starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service reports snow levels around 1,000 feet.

A Winter Storm Watch for the mountains starts Tuesday, with a caution that pass travel may be difficult.

By noon on Tuesday, most of Washington state will see some precipitation with snow in the mountains and a rain-snow mix for the lowlands.

Check pass conditions from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

