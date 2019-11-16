The Washington Department of Ecology is working to clean up a crude oil spill that occurred late Friday night.

The spill happened at Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Fidalgo Bay near Anacortes at about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 15.

Five million gallons of Alaskan north slope crude oil was being moved from a Crowley Maritime barge to the refinery when 15-20 gallons spilled, officials said.

Ecology experts set up a containment boom area that's about 225 feet by 30 feet in size.

The Department of Ecology along with the United States Coast Guard is working to keep the spill contained and clean up the area.