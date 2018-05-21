A group that aims to honor fallen heroes will finish a month-long journey over Memorial Day weekend.

Carry the Load is a movement started by two veteran Navy SEALs back in 2011 to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day – not the burgers and hotdogs – and it has since morphed into so much more.

Over the course of 32 days, groups of supporters from the west coast – beginning in Seattle – and the east coast – beginning in West Point, New York – carry the load of those who made the ultimate sacrifice all the way to Dallas, Texas.

Along the way they’re met by supporters, fellow Veterans and civilians wanting to pay their respects.

WATCH: Carry the Load honors our fallen heroes

Their journey ends in Dallas over Memorial Day Weekend. At that point, those coming from Seattle would have traveled some 4,600 miles over the month-long mission.

© 2018 KING