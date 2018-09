A Seattle Seahawks hall of famer took his game skills to CenturyLink Field on Saturday, all for a worthy cause.

Walter Jones was a team captain in the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation flag football game fundraiser.

Seahawk Cliff Avril played one game. Pearl Jam's Mike McCready also participated along with King 5's Mimi Jung, Mark Wright, Jordan Steele, and Michael King.

Awesome day with Big Walt and the Brown Sugar Ballers. Flag football tourney to support the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation at the Clink! A big heart in that man. Thanks for the fun guys! @MimiJungKING5 @TVsJordanSteele @michaelkingtv https://t.co/caRvGMaSc7 — Mark Wright (@MarkWrightKING5) September 15, 2018

