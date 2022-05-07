Crews working to recover bodies after Shoreline trench collapse

The recovery effort to get two construction workers out of a collapsed trench in Shoreline is currently ongoing.

SEATTLE — The Shoreline Fire Department (SFD) said crews are working on a plan to recover the bodies of two men killed when a trench collapsed on them on Monday.

Shoreline Fire told KING 5 that the plan involves two metal boxes and lowering a worker down into it to ensure everyone’s safety. Depending on the rain, the fire department believes the bodies could be recovered as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The now massive plot of dirt in the Shorewood Hills neighborhood started out as a trench.

“It's more of a large hole at this point rather than an actual trench,” said Michelle Pidduck with SFD.

The excavation site is now 25 feet long and 20 feet deep.

“As far as equipment is concerned, you know, this becomes beyond our scope,” said Pidduck

Once it was apparent that the two workers, one in his 30s and the other in his 60’s, did not survive, Shoreline Fire had to take a new approach on the recovery.

“It's definitely a dangerous situation, more life threatening, and we want to make sure that we don't create more victims with that scenario,” said Pidduck.

Many surrounding agencies are lending their equipment and expertise. According to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, the two men that died were workers with Peacefield Construction. SFD said they were assigned with fixing a fractured sewer line while the homeowners were on vacation. The project was permitted.

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) has launched an investigation into the collapse with Peacefield Construction, a company that has been cited twice by L&I for similar issues.

In 2014, the company had to pay $2,400 for two serious violations that employees were not safeguarded from an excavation and that there was no shoring, benching or a trenchbox at a site in Burien. In 2019, the company paid $3,600 for two more serious violations. That inspection said the employer was working in a trench without a safe way to come and go and was not protected from cave-ins at a site in Federal Way. Each citation said that these conditions could result in permanent disability and/or death. Shoring is putting up a steel wall in a trench to prevent collapse.

KING 5 asked if that equipment was used here.

“They had some equipment on site. I'm not sure where they were added within that process with actually putting it in,” said Pidduck.

KING 5 called Peacefield Construction for comment but has not heard back.

The Shoreline Fire Department said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has strict regulations in place for trenches to prevent them from collapsing.

“This would be three in about, you know, a little over twenty years. So it is still incredibly rare, luckily,” said Pidduck.