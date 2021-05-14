Crews respond to serious crash in Federal Way

Emergency crews are responding to a serious multiple vehicle accident on Pacific Highway S. in Federal Way.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles in Federal Way Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Pacific Highway S. at S. 283rd Street, according to South King Fire.

Firefighters and paramedics are on the scene. The northbound lanes of the highway are closed.

Federal way police believe a sedan traveling south on Pacific Highway turned left in front of an SUV traveling north. The driver and passenger of the SUV, a man and woman believed to be in their 40's, sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a man in his 60s, sustained life-threatening injuries. All three victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, according to Federal Way Police.