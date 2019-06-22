Dock crews at the Port of Seattle are working to fish out two cargo containers that fell into the Puget Sound near Harbor Island this afternoon.

Workers were unloading the Mahi Mahi ship near terminal five when two empty containers fell into the water.

One container was tied to a tug boat and sank. The other was sandwiched under a docking point.

The containers were recovered and now dock workers are attempting to get them out of the water.

No injuries were reported.

There was no damage to the cargo containers or nearby vessels.