Crews battle 'fully involved' warehouse fire at Mason County scrapyard

State Route 3 is closed in both directions at Bayshore Dr. and milepost 6 due to the emergency response.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Central Mason Fire & EMS crews are battling a fire that broke out at a scrapyard along State Route 3 in Mason County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly broke out at a warehouse where 3,500 gallons of mixed fuels and several hundred tires were stored. Central Mason Fire & EMS said its fire crews are working to contain the "fully involved" fire, but that the water supply is a problem.

One person was airlifted to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax SR 3 is closed in both directions at Bayshore Dr. and milepost 6 due to the emergency response. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route

⚠️#MasonCounty: SR 3 in both directions at Bayshore Dr MP 6 is shut down for a structure fire. Seven 500 gallon drums of oil caught on fire. One person was airlifted for smoke inhalation.



Detours are in place at Mason Benson Rd-Anthony Rd. pic.twitter.com/H3V8lqhXGZ — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) May 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.