Crews battle 'fully involved' warehouse fire at Mason County scrapyard

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Central Mason Fire & EMS crews are battling a fire that broke out at a scrapyard along State Route 3 in Mason County Wednesday afternoon.
The fire reportedly broke out at a warehouse where 3,500 gallons of mixed fuels and several hundred tires were stored. Central Mason Fire & EMS said its fire crews are working to contain the "fully involved" fire, but that the water supply is a problem.
One person was airlifted to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax SR 3 is closed in both directions at Bayshore Dr. and milepost 6 due to the emergency response. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.