Crews battle large fire at Shady Acres Airport in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A large fire destroyed a small airport hangar in Spanaway Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the Shady Acres Airport near the intersection of 200th Street East and 46th Avenue East just after 5:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a large structure fire.

The blaze was quickly declared a 2-alarm fire so that extra resources could be called in to help knock it down. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but not before it did significant damage to one of the airport's hangars.

At least one plane was in the hangar at the time, according to officials with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue. The hangar is a complete loss, officials said.

The fire also extended to a nearby house, but it's unknown how severe the damage was to that home.

No injuries have been reported, so far, associated with the fire.