Multiple injuries reported in Tukwila apartment fire

TUKWILA, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a large, three-alarm structure fire in Tukwila Tuesday morning.
The Tukwila Fire Department and crews from multiple other agencies responded around 5 a.m. to the Maple Crest Apartments, located on the 1500 block of 65th Ave S.
As of 7 a.m., crews were still working on putting out flames, which were seen at one point coming through the roof.
A number of residents were rescued and crews did treat some minor injuries, but no information on how many people were injured was available as of 7 a.m. It was also unconfirmed if anyone was still in the structure.
Crews reported that they struggled initially getting a handle on the flames because access to the back of the structure was limited.
According to firefighters on the scene, 31 of the 32 units in the apartment building were occupied when the fire broke out. However, the number of people rescued is still unclear.
