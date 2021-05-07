x
Crews battle fire in several buildings at White Center strip mall

A fire engine responding to a nearby aid call was flagged down by a bystander.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Flames spread to several buildings early Monday morning in a White Center strip mall near 16th Avenue SW and Roxbury Avenue.

Crews across multiple agencies responded after the two-alarm fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. 

According to officials, the Seattle Fire Department was first on the scene after a bystander flagged down a crew responding to an aid call nearby.

Firefighters said that there have been no injuries reported from the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

