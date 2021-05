Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at the Days Inn in Everett Monday night.

EVERETT, Wash. — Firefighters successfully extinguished a large blaze at a hotel in Everett Monday night.

The 2-alarm fire started at the Days Inn along SE Everett Mall Way around 10 p.m. Monday.

A spokesperson from the Everett Fire Department said the hotel was evacuated due to the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.