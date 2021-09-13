3-alarm structure fire 'knocked down' at White Center strip mall

Multiple agencies are on scene of a three-alarm fire in central White Center Monday morning.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Multiple agencies were able to knock down a large structure fire in central White Center Monday morning.

The three-alarm fire started shortly before 6 a.m. in a strip mall located in the 9600 block of 16 Avenue SW, near SW Roxbury Street.

Just after 7 a.m., King County Fire District No. 2 said that crews had successfully "knocked down" the flames.

Fire is knocked down, but clean up will take several hours, so avoid the area, streets are closed for safety! pic.twitter.com/nunhai9grg — King County Fire District #2 (@KingCountyFire2) September 13, 2021

Crews were taking a defensive approach to fighting the flames, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The fire is in the same area a two-alarm fire gutted several businesses in July, which was ruled an arson.

3 alarm fire in a strip mall in White Center. Right next to where two months ago there was a fire. pic.twitter.com/HETvb67Gtf — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) September 13, 2021

No word has been given on cause of the latest fire or whether there have been any injuries.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area while crews continue cleanup, which is expected to take several hours.