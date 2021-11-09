Crew shortages force the cancellation of 16 San Juan Islands ferry sailings Wednesday

The lack of crew means the No. 1 Chelan ferry will be out of service until the final sailing of the day.

Editor's note: The above video on San Juan Islands ferry cancellations originally aired Sept.12, 2021.

SAN JUAN ISLAND - Washington State Ferries (WSF) has canceled a total of 16 sailings to and from the San Juan Islands Wednesday because of crew shortages.

The cancellations are due to the No. 1 Chelan ferry being out of service because of the lack of “Coast Guard Documented Crew,” according to WSF.

The ferry will resume service with the final trip of the day at 8:55 p.m. with the Anacortes to Shaw and Orcas sailing.

The following is a list of the canceled sailings Wednesday:

5:30 a.m. Anacortes to Orcas

6:45 a.m. Orcas to Shaw

7:00 a.m. Shaw to Lopez

7:30 a.m. Lopez to Anacortes

8:30 a.m. Anacortes to Friday Harbor

9:55 p.m. Friday Harbor to Lopez

10:40 a.m. Lopez to Anacortes

11:55 a.m. Anacortes to Lopez

12:45 p.m. Lopez to Friday Harbor

1:55 p.m. Friday Harbor to Anacortes

3:40 p.m. Anacortes to Shaw

4:35 p.m. Shaw to Orcas

5:15 p.m. Orcas to Anacortes

6:30 p.m. Anacortes to Shaw

7:25 p.m. Shaw to Orcas

7:50 p.m. Orcas to Anacortes

WSF is encouraging customers to monitor rider alerts for the most accurate information.

Those with reservations on the canceled sailings will receive priority on the later sailings on a first-come-first-served basis. WSF said customers who postpone or choose not to travel Wednesday will not receive a no-show fee.

There are no new reservations on San Juan Islands sailings for the rest of the day.

The crew shortage comes less than a month after dozens of ferry employees called out sick at the same time, forcing the cancellation of several San Juan Islands weekend sailings.