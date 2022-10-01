Crash closes all lanes of SR 18 at I-90 in Snoqualmie

The crash occurred shortly after noon on Monday.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A crash involving a semi-truck and pickup has closed all lanes of State Route 18 at Interstate 90 in Snoqualmie Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after noon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

On SR 18 westbound just west of I-90 there is a collision blocking all lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 10, 2022

At least one person involved has suffered serious injuries, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol.

Here is a picture from the scene. pic.twitter.com/kDZYyufnmM — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 10, 2022

As of 12:45 p.m., WSDOT said police and aid are on the scene working to open lanes on SR 18.

Johnson said there is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.