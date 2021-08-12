Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound I-5 express lanes near Mercer Street in Seattle

SEATTLE — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, closed the southbound express lanes of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Mercer Street in Seattle.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. just north of Stewart Street and initially closed the three left lanes.
One vehicle was wedged beneath the semi-truck, and two people had to be rescued from one of the cars.
The Seattle Fire Department responded to the crash and extricated the two patients. Both were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition and the other in stable condition.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed the express lanes around 9:30 a.m., diverting traffic off of I-5 at Mercer Street.
WSDOT is telling drivers to avoid the express lanes as it plans to close them at Northgate to prevent a larger backup.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
