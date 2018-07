A late night crash closed State Route 99 in South Seattle Thursday night.

Washington State Patrol said both directions of the roadway were closed around 11 p.m. when a single-car crash

Seattle Fire said one person was killed in the crash.

Troopers set up a northbound detour at 14th Avenue and southbound direction was closed at the Sr 509 interchange.

Here are some photos of the scene. There will be a long closure NB due to the sign over the roadway. pic.twitter.com/yPfp94bHLy — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 6, 2018

NB SR 99 north of 14th Ave will be closed for a while. WSP will be investigating a 1 vehicle fatal collision. Detour is set up NB at 14th Ave. SB SR 99 will be closed at the 509 interchange. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 6, 2018

