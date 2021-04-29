Development underway as Covington sees exponential growth

A new urban village is expected to break ground in 2023, and the city of Covington plans to develop a town center as well.

COVINGTON, Wash. — An urban village complete with a movie theater, restaurants, condos, apartments and townhomes is coming to the city of Covington.

The new development called LakePointe Urban Village is expected to break ground in 2023 following the construction of the Covington Connector, which is a $30 million project that will provide access to LakePointe.

"It's under construction right now," said Covington City Manager Regan Bolli. "It will widen and extend 204th [Avenue] to go down into that development and connect to Highway 18, and once that's done, then that commercial development and residential development will start."

Once LakePointe comes to Covington, the hope is that revenue generated there will potentially help fund another big project the city is excited about at the old Covington Elementary School site on Wax Road.

"The plan for this area is to develop a town center, something that Covington doesn't have, and incorporate into that a public plaza, public gathering place, a City Hall [and] the potential for a community center," Bolli said.

The space will also include a police department.

Bolli said the city also purchased properties across the street on Wax Road, which will become South Covington Park, a space for events like the farmers market.

"We want it to be in the living room of Covington right?" said Bolli. "Where people want to come and gather."

Bolli said Covington continues to see exponential growth as more and more people move to the city. Currently, multi-family developments already under construction are making room for more residents.