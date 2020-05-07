Covington celebrates final July Fourth before firework ban goes into effect

The city of Covington approved an ordinance in December 2019 banning the use of fireworks in city limits. It's set to take effect by the end of this year.

COVINGTON, Wash — A farewell to fireworks for the city of Covington. This Fourth of July marked the last holiday that shooting off fireworks will be legal inside the city limits.

Out of the three years that May Fusi has worked the fireworks stand outside Kentwood High School, she said this year was the busiest. It also happens to be the last.

"With the ban in Covington now we don’t know exactly where we’ll be next year at this point," Fusi said. All the money raised at the fireworks stand goes to the nonprofit formed by the Voice of Christ Church in SeaTac.

"By far the only biggest fundraising that we do every year and we always look forward to it," she said.

The city of Covington approved an ordinance in December 2019 banning the use of fireworks in city limits. It's set to take effect by the end of this year.

Of the four cities that the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority services, Covington has been the last to holdout against firework bans.

"It’s a busy day, it’s probably one of our busiest days of the year,” said Capt. Joe Root of the Covington Fire Department.

Root said there's no telling how busy they'll be over the July Fourth weekend, especially since the weather is expected to be sunny all weekend coupled with people being cooped up due to the pandemic.

"Shows are canceled people have been cooped up at home," Root said. "That’s always been the easy message when we talk about firework safety is go to a professional show and let the professionals do it and that the wildcard this year with all the shows canceled that’s not the safety message."

Fusi at the firework stand said this year they'll go out with a bang and were on pace to break a record for sales.