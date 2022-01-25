Washington Board of Health launches survey on COVID vaccine requirement for students

Parents and caregivers can share their thoughts on a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public schools and daycares.

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington State Board of Health is asking for parents and caregivers to give feedback about whether the state should add the COVID-19 vaccine as a school requirement.

The Board of Health launched a survey that includes five questions related to the idea of a vaccine requirement for public schools and daycares. It’s part of the work of a technical advisory group (TAG) that is working to review the COVID-19 vaccine.

The technical advisory group will review the vaccines against nine criteria to assess and evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement for child care and school entry and provide a recommendation to the Board.

There are currently 11 vaccines that Washington students are required to have if they attend public school or daycare. Those vaccines include measles, mumps, polio and chickenpox.

The Board of Health said the purpose of the survey is to gather insight and feedback regarding the burden an additional school immunization requirement may create for parents, families, and caregivers.

“Knowing that adding COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement for school entry will impact families across the state, we are asking for your input on the barriers you may face to getting your kids vaccinated and how burdensome a COVID-19 vaccine requirement may be for you and your family,” the Board of Health said in the survey.

The five questions parents and caregivers are asked to answer include: