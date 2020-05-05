Doctors concerned about patients avoiding hospitals because of coronavirus fears

Medical professionals are concerned fears over coronavirus are preventing patients from seeking medical aid, causing health problem to become more severe.

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Doctors and hospital administrators are concerned fears over coronavirus are preventing patients from seeking medical aid, causing health problem to become more severe.

A patient in Grays Harbor County who broke their leg waited too long to seek care and an infection caused the leg to be amputated, said Grays Harbor Community Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Marie Wong.

“I understand the fear,” said Wong, “However, people need to realize that all of health care has ramped up to be aware of detection and protection from the virus.”

Wong said it is believed the patient with the broken leg was afraid visiting the hospital could put them at risk for contracting coronavirus.

The Washington State Hospital Association said visits to emergency rooms are down more than 30%.

In a written statement, a spokesperson said, “Hospitals continue to be a safe place to receive medical care, and we want to remind Washingtonians to seek medical care for new or chronic conditions before they become an emergency. We have a strong health care community that is here and ready to care for you, whether it’s for something COVID-related or not.”

Yvette Koerner said she cannot wait to get to her doctor this Thursday.

The 87-year-old great-grandmother had a knee replacement surgery scheduled in March but had to delay the procedure over concerns of overwhelming doctors and hospitals.

Her pain got so severe that she had to be placed in a Hoquiam nursing home.

She hopes to be living on her own once she recovers from the surgery, which is now allowed under changes to the state's stay-at-home order.