Court blocks release of records about Seattle officers in DC during US Capitol riots

An emergency order was granted to temporarily prevent the release of records about six Seattle officers who attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. last month

SEATTLE - A court commissioner has granted an emergency order temporarily stopping the City of Seattle from disclosing records that would have identified six Seattle police officers who attended the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol insurrection.

The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Commissioner Bradford Moore’s temporary restraining order, sought by the officers in legal pleadings, halts the city’s planned release of investigation and personnel information in response to public-records requests until March 10.

A judge is set to decide that day whether to grant the officers a permanent injunction.

The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) is investigating the involvement of all six officers.

Initially, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported two officers were in D.C. during the riots, based on social media photos, and the officers were placed under investigation. Then three more officers came forward and said they were also at the U.S. Capitol that day. A sixth officer came forward in early Feb.

According to the OPA, "While participating in a political event on their own time, out of uniform, violates no policy or law, and the Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, OPA is investigating to determine whether the officers engaged in any illegal activities or violated any department policies."