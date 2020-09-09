Child dies; couple found severely burned after search near Cold Springs Fire

Search-and-rescue crews found a man, woman and one-year-old child in an area near the Columbia River. The child passed away and the couple suffered severe burns.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A one-year-old child has tragically passed away and two adults are severely burned after a search near the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County on Wednesday.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said search-and-rescue crews found the couple, a man and a woman, and the child in an area near the Columbia River. He said the two adults have "severe burns" and were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz confirmed on Wednesday that one person has been killed in the Cold Springs Fire. It is unknown at this time if the child's death is connected to the information from Hawley.

Hawley could not release additional information about the child's cause of death.

Family members called authorities on Tuesday to say that they had not had contact with the missing persons, Hawley said. He did not have information about when the couple or child last spoke to family members.

The couple's vehicle was previously found burned in the area of Cameron Lake Road and Paxton Canyon Road near Okanogan, Hawley said.

The Cold Springs Fire is burning approximately 163,000 acres near Omak as of Wednesday morning. The fire sparked on Sunday night and is 0% contained.

