Coupeville veteran claims moving company broke, lost cherished belongings

The Whidbey Island resident shared his experience with a moving company as the BBB released its annual moving industry report.

COUPEVILLE, Wash. — A Coupeville man who tried to move several boxes of household belongings to Georgia and Alabama in late 2020 said most of them are still missing and were never delivered.

Joseph Samuels, 71, is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as an aircraft carrier mechanic and worked at the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station for 15 years.

"I traveled around the country, been around the world two and a half times in the military," said Samuels.

Now, he is dealing with a cross-country moving company headache.

"It was just a mess,” explained Samuels. “I'm not happy at all with the way this went.”

Through a referral from his son's friend, Samuels hired Northwest Relocation, a moving company based in Portland, to deliver 75 boxes filled with household and personal items to Georgia and Alabama in November 2020. Samuels said only 23 boxes arrived late by that winter.

Samuels claims several items that did make it to the destination were broken or damaged.

"The lamp broke, my grandfather clock; the glass is broken on two sides of it," said Samuels.

Samuels said old photo albums were also in boxes that remain missing. He recalled the day when the movers arrived and sensed something was not right when the job took eight hours to pack and load boxes.

"They was loading stuff up, bringing stuff out of the house, loading everything up there, and I had no idea what they was doing," said Samuels.

Samuels also claimed he was led to sign a waiver section of paperwork that he later found out makes it difficult for him to get his belongings back. An inventory list Samuels was given is also illegible.

"My lawyer told me, she said you know with the paper that you signed, you're not going to be able to get anything back with the simple fact that it would cost you more to try to retrieve yourself in what you signed," said Samuels.

The company's profile on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website shows Northwest Relocation is not a BBB-accredited company and has a BBB Rating & Accreditation grade of "F."

A call to the company Tuesday evening did not allow for voicemail, and an email inquiring about Samuels' claims was not returned by late Tuesday.

In general, moving-related problems are more common during the spring and summer months, according to the BBB.

"That's typically when we see a larger uptick of some of those instances," said Ben Spradling, of the BBB based in Tacoma.

The BBB Great West + Pacific branch released its annual moving industry report that said from 2017 to 2020, 1,433 consumer complaints were filed against approximately 1,700 movers, brokers and storage companies throughout the region that includes Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

"You really need to do your research ahead of time if you don't want to find yourself in a situation when you're retroactively having to go back trying to figure out how to get yourself out of a bad spot," said Spradling.

According to the report, top moving-related complaints include broken or missing belongings, companies demanding more money to get stuff back, customers having to pay more than quoted, delays, and an inability to contact the company for updates.