King County council members will decide if voters get to weigh in on whether the Seattle Mariners should receive millions in public funding for Safeco Field.

The council’s Committee of the Whole meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, where it will consider legislation proposed by Councilmember Rod Dembowski.

If approved, voters in February would decide whether the Mariners receive up to $250 million in taxpayer funding – or nothing – for the upkeep of Safeco Field.

The Mariners have asked for $180 million for Safeco Field maintenance. That money would come from the county’s lodging taxes.

In May, the Mariners agreed to extend their lease at Safeco Field by 25 years. That agreement was contingent upon receiving assistance from lodging taxes for the upkeep of the facility. King County Executive Dow Constantine previously said that revenue has been used in the past to pay for the Kingdome, Safeco, and CenturyLink Field.

Safeco Field, which opened in 1999, was initially publicly financed. Taxpayers footed $380 million of the $517 construction bill.

Providing millions for the upkeep received pushback from some on the council. Councilmember Dave Upthegrove said the money shouldn’t be given to a “profitable, private company that can and should pay their own expenses.”

Upthegrove and Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles say the money should be used for affordable housing.

The Mariners argue the organization would pay for the majority of the $800 million in needed upkeep and improvements over the next 25 years.

