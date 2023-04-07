Cougar Mountain Zoo honored at Issaquah's Fourth of July Parade

The mayor of Issaquah dedicated this week to the zoo as they celebrate 50 years of conservation through education.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The City of Issaquah is celebrating the Cougar Mountain Zoo in the annual Fourth of July Parade.

The director of the zoo, Jared Munzer, was chosen to be the Grand Marshall of the parade and will be leading the event.

Munzer isn’t one to put himself first. The director of the Issaquah nonprofit Cougar Mountain Zoo dedicates his days to caring for endangered species and other animals at the 11-acre property on the border of the Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park.

“All I know is that I’m supposed to go first!” laughed Munzer. The mayor of Issaquah dedicated this week to Cougar Mountain Zoo as they celebrate 50 years of conservation through education.

Cougar Mountain Zoo was established in 1972 and quickly grew from a small collection of animals at a private school to a respected guardian of endangered species from the small macaw to the Bengal tiger.

“We are so lucky to have Cougar Mountain Zoo in our backyard,” says Issaquah Mayor Mary Lou Pauly.

The biggest fundraiser of the year features a collection of familiar animals we typically associate with the winter.

“Santa’s reindeer live at the zoo all year round,” says Munzer. Each year the Reindeer Festival attracts thousands of guests who can get up close and personal with an impressive family of reindeer.

“People assume the reindeer are hot in the summer but they have a natural heat radiation built into their body so while they grow those antlers it circulates and cools their blood,” says Munzer.

Education is a major focus for the zoo and Munzer says they’re preparing for some fun summer camps with community partners like Issaquah Village Theatre.

Cougar Mountain Zoo week is officially underway in Issaquah and Pauly joined Cougar Mountain Zoo's reindeer mascot in the parade honoring the trailblazing organization.

Cougar Mountain Zoo invites visitors to join them this summer. To learn more about their close encounters, field trips and living classroom programming on the Cougar Mountain Zoo website.