A child escaped an attempted cougar attack in Leavenworth Saturday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.

It happened in the Enchantment Park area around dusk, according to a tweet from WSP. The child had only minor injuries.

A local resident captured a photo of the cougar, which was tracked by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents.

Agents managed to find the cougar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and the animal was euthanized according to the State Patrol.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said they received a report that a cougar was acting abnormally at Enchantment Park Saturday afternoon. The park was closed while they searched for the animal, however it could not be found.

Tests on the euthanized cougar showed it was not unhealthy, WDFW said.