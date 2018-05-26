An early morning cougar attack on May 19 exposed a weakness in wireless calls to 911 operators. Locating a caller in distress is not as accurate as you might expect.

If you're in King County and you make a wireless 911 call from a smartphone, it goes to one of five different agencies depending on where you're calling from. Isaac Sederbaum's 911 calls Saturday morning near North Bend was directed to the King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center in Renton.

"Everyone in the room, after the first call, knew that there was something major going on," said Operations Manager Kathy Pompeo.

After establishing an emergency, operators had lots of questions.

"One of the things that people always say is why are you asking me all these questions, why don't you just send someone. Well, I'm asking you the questions so I know what to send, how much and who to send, police, fire, medical," Pompeo said.

Dispatchers need to know where you are.

Unlike Uber or Lyft, 911 doesn't have access to your exact location because they don't pay for it and wireless companies aren't required to provide it. Instead, operators will send your phone a request for more information, called a rebid. The phone will ping the nearest cell tower or towers and give the operator your approximate latitude and longitude.

On Sederbaum's third call to 911 the morning of the attack, operators got that information and sent first responders that general direction. In a city, tracking a location can be fairly accurate, usually within 300 meters. But in the middle of a forest, with poor cell service, a caller's location might be a couple miles away from their exact spot.

To further complicate things, Sederbaum was on his bicycle, racing for help. Several calls later the operator asked a good Samaritan with Sederbaum for help.

"So I'm trying to figure out exactly where you are. Is there any like buildings or landmarks around you?" No, we're out in the forest. We're out in the Hancock forest," the operator said.

"They're roads, but they don't have numbers on them, they don't have names, there's no street signs," said Pompeo.

Better technology and access to your exact location would make for a faster response to your emergency, but it doesn't come without sacrificing privacy. And that is something already being debated. If 911 can track your phone during an emergency, can police track your phone when it's not an emergency?

"So you have the big brother watching me piece of it, so it's a fine line and we have to find out where that balance is," she said.

