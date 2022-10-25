Costumes stolen from Bellevue production but the show will go on

The items stolen include costumes and props that had been collected through more than a decade of productions and are valued at more than $25,000.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Opera is working to remake dozens of costumes ahead of its production next month after someone stole its entire collection of costumes from a storage locker.

The value of everything taken is estimated at more than $25,000, according to Bellevue Opera co-founder Pamela Casella.

"The only thing that was left in that room was one box of scraps," Casella said.

Three weeks ago, the Bellevue Opera was ready to rehearse "Oliver!" the musical, its first post-COVID production, in costume. Casella said she went to get the costumes out of storage and when she opened the storage locker she saw it was almost empty. She said the costumes had been in storage the entire pandemic and therefore wasn't sure when the crime occurred.

The items stolen include costumes and props that had been collected from more than a decade of productions. Casella said there were gowns for "La Traviata," wigs and kimonos for "Madame Butterfly" and an original dress from the Metropolitan Opera performance of "Tosca."

The crew of "Oliver!" is working to remake its costumes with just two weeks until opening night.

"In show business we always talk about how everything is always on fire and that's just always how it is. So, that's how the last couple weeks have been," said Bellevue Opera's production manager, Sara Wagner.

Wagner started a GoFundMe to help cover some of the costs for the costume replacements.

"If anything, we never think the show won't go on, we just think 'What's the next step?'," said Wagner.