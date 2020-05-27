Bellevue high school students create website to deliver messages of hope to frontline workers

The website acts as a submission portal that allows anyone to write messages of thanks or inspiration to medical staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A group of students from Newport High School in Bellevue found an innovative and safe way to support medical workers throughout King County during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trevor Kwan teamed up with several classmates to launch the website Notes For Frontliners.

The website acts as a submission portal that allows anyone to write a message of thanks or inspiration for the medical workers on the front lines of the outbreak.

Trevor says he was inspired to start the project after hearing first hand about the mental strain medical workers are facing each day.

"After hearing about the nurse’s rigorous 13-hour shifts, the lack of time for breaks and meals, and the constant fears of inadequate personal protective equipment, I got the idea of supporting the mental health of frontline workers by collecting and printing notes of encouragement!" explained Trevor.

Trevor and his classmates became so passionate about the vision that they spent spring break building the website from scratch and researching medical workers who needed the support the most. This includes retirement and nursing home staff.

In just a couple weeks they have received more than 300 notes and even delivered their first set of messages to Overlake Hospital earlier this month.

The notes are anonymous and range from students to retirees.

Everyone now has the opportunity to express their gratitude for our medical workers on the front lines, if you're interested in sending a message you can go to the website.