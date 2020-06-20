Coronavirus brings new threat to fighting Washington wildfires

This year, the Department of Natural Resources is figuring out how to keep enough firefighters on the front lines while staying free from COVID-19.

The largest firefighting agency in Washington is the Department of Natural Resources and this year the agency is figuring out how to keep enough firefighters on the front lines while staying free from COVID-19.

During a wildland firefighter training in Skagit County Thursday, a group of seasonal firefighters fought a burning slash pile to get reacquainted with their skills.

They were outfitted with boots, helmets, Pulaski firefighting tools and a host of other equipment, including face masks.

Outdoors, no masks are required, as long as firefighters can maintain a minimum of six feet of social distance between each other. Masks would be difficult to wear in the heat from being on the fire line, but it didn't seem to be too difficult during Thursday's training. There were also supervisors on hand to warn firefighters to watch their distance on the fire line.

But in other aspects of fighting wildfires in the great outdoors, wildland firefighters have to get into close quarters frequently. They share seats in fire engines, helicopters and other activities during fire camps.

Under those conditions, such as in engines, they'll have to mask up. Each day, each surface and door handle has to be disinfected. Instead of just jumping into a seat and moving out, seats are assigned for the day so each member gets back into the same seat to minimize spread.

Even upon reporting in every day, temperatures are checked and a host of health questions asked about sore throats, headaches and other maladies that could be red flags for COVID-19. Those who report illness are sent home to be checked out by doctors and possible testing for coronavirus. Each time that happens, that is another firefighter off the line for days, if not weeks in the case of a positive test.

That’s not good news heading into this season in the Pacific Northwest. The following is from Predictive Services from the National Interagency Fire Center about the potential for this season:

“Above Normal significant large fire potential will begin developing across southwestern Oregon in June and then expand to include all but the northwestern quarter of the region in July. The Above Normal significant large fire potential will persist into September before the seasonal transition begins. Other locations can expect Normal significant large fire potential during the outlook period."