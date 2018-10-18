A Portland company is recalling wrap and salad products which may contain a corn ingredient contaminated with salmonella and listeria. The products were shipped to Oregon and Washington stores.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods is recalling the following products:

7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “MARY’S HARVEST Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” and use-by dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.

11-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOSE’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” and best-by dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

The products have the numbers “P-39928” or “40310-M” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Anyone with any of the products should throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.

On Monday, the company received a notification that the corn used in their wraps and salads were recalled by the supplier due to potential contamination with listeria and salmonella.

There have been no confirmed illnesses in connection with the recalled products, the USDA said.

The USDA announced a second recall Wednesday from a Kent, Washington company named Taylor Farms Northwest LLC.

The recall involves approximately 276 pounds of ready-to-eat pork carnitas bowl products that contain tomatillos that may also be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

The following pork carnitas bowls were produced between Oct. 10-14, 2018:

11-oz. clear plastic wrapped bowls of “PORK CARNITAS BOWL” packages with sell-by dates of 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

The products include establishment number “EST. 34834” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

Taylor Farms Northwest was notified Monday about the possible contamination. There have been no confirmed illnesses due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. Learn more about salmonella

Listeria symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea. Learn more about listeria

