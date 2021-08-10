Cooling centers open during western Washington’s latest heat wave

The heat wave is expected to see temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s in areas around western Washington.

As another heat wave moves into western Washington, cities and counties are opening cooling centers to help residents cope.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s across the region with some areas approaching 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of western Washington from noon Wednesday through Saturday evening.

Below are various cooling sites and other options for residents suffering from the heat wave.

Seattle:

Air-conditioned Seattle libraries will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Central Library, Levels 1, 3 & 5 (1000 Fourth Ave)

Ballard Branch (5614 22nd Ave. NW)

Beacon Hill Branch (2821 Beacon Ave. S.)

Broadview Branch (12755 Greenwood Ave. N.)

Delridge Branch (5423 Delridge Way SW)

Douglass-Truth Branch (2300 E. Yesler Way)

Greenwood Branch (8016 Greenwood Ave. N.)

High Point Branch (3411 S.W. Raymond St.)

Lake City Branch (12501 28th Ave. NE)

Magnolia Branch (2801 34th Ave. W.)

Rainier Beach Branch (9125 Rainier Ave. S.)

Thursday, Aug. 12

Central Library, Levels 1, 3 & 5 (1000 Fourth Ave)

Ballard Branch (5614 22nd Ave. NW)

Beacon Hill Branch (2821 Beacon Ave. S.)

Broadview Branch (12755 Greenwood Ave. N.)

Capitol Hill Branch (425 Harvard Ave. E.)

Delridge Branch (5423 Delridge Way SW)

Douglass-Truth Branch (2300 E. Yesler Way)

Greenwood Branch (8016 Greenwood Ave. N.)

High Point Branch (3411 S.W. Raymond St.)

Lake City Branch (12501 28th Ave. NE)

*Magnolia Branch (2801 34th Ave. W.)

Northgate Branch (10548 Fifth Ave. NE)

Rainier Beach Branch (9125 Rainier Ave. S.)

South Park Branch (8604 Eighth Ave. S.)

Friday, Aug. 13

Central Library, Levels 1, 3 & 5 (1000 Fourth Ave.)

Capitol Hill Branch (425 Harvard Ave. E.)

Delridge Branch (5423 Delridge Way SW)

Ballard Branch: (5614 22nd Ave. NW)

Beacon Hill Branch (2821 Beacon Ave. S.)

Douglass-Truth Branch (2300 E. Yesler Way)

Greenwood Branch (8016 Greenwood Ave. N.)

High Point Branch (3411 S.W. Raymond St.)

International District/Chinatown Branch (713 Eighth Ave. S.)

Lake City Branch (12501 28th Ave. NE)

Magnolia Branch (2801 34th Ave. W.)

Northgate Branch (10548 Fifth Ave. NE)

Rainier Beach Branch (9125 Rainier Ave. S.)

South Park Branch (8604 Eighth Ave. S.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Central Library, Levels 1, 3 & 5 (1000 Fourth Ave.)

Ballard Branch: (5614 22nd Ave. NW)

Beacon Hill Branch (2821 Beacon Ave. S.)

Broadview Branch (12755 Greenwood Ave. N.)

Douglass-Truth Branch (2300 E. Yesler Way)

Lake City Branch (12501 28th Ave. NE)

Northgate Branch (10548 Fifth Ave. NE)

South Park Branch (8604 Eighth Ave. S.

Also, Seattle Parks and Recreation is opening community centers with air-conditioning Thursday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rainier Beach Community Center (8825 Rainier Ave S)

International District/Chinatown Community Center (719 8th Ave S)

Northgate Community Center (10510 5th Ave NE

Magnuson Building #406 (7110 62nd Ave NE, #406)

Additional cooling centers for seniors with pets and those experiencing homelessness with pets are available here.

King County:

King County has posted a list of places it and other jurisdictions have identified as spots where residents can cool off.

In addition to cooling sites and libraries, local malls like The Outlet Collection in Auburn, Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Northgate Station in Seattle will be available.

For those with pets, King County has an air-conditioned emergency animal cooling shelter located at Seattle Humane, in Bellevue on Aug. 12 and 13.

Tacoma:

Tacoma will have its Lighthouse Activity Center available through Saturday for residents to take a break from the heat. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Pierce County:

Pierce County is also planning to open various cooling centers at least through Sunday. A list of these centers and the dates they are open can be found on the Pierce County calendar.

Additionally, the Puyallup Library and South Hill Mall are available during normal business hours.

Thurston County:

Thurston County has also announced various cooling centers which it has listed on its social media pages.

Pets will also be welcome at the Lacey Senior Center, Olympia Daytime Cooling Center, the Bucoda Community Center and the Yelm Senior Center.

Snohomish County:

View a list of locations in Snohomish County typically open and available for the public to have a safe place to cool off here.

Lewis County: