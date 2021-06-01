WATCH LIVE: City of Seattle to open pools, cooling centers ahead of heat wave

The City of Seattle is reopening some public spaces that can help people stay cool during near-record high temperatures. Check out where to go here.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is reopening some public spaces that could help keep people cool during forecasted record beating temperatures over the weekend.

Seattle is reopening the Central Library and several other neighborhood branches of the Seattle Public Library during peak hours. Libraries will remain at a reduced 50% building capacity due to state health mandates, but those will be relaxed on June 30. Masks are still required regardless of vaccination status. Check out a full list of locations and hours here.

Wading pools and spray parks will open to the public on Saturday, June 26. Wading pools will be open from noon to 7 p.m., and spray parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The "Pop" Mounger Pool will also be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the Colman Pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Check out a full list of spray parks and pools here.

Lifeguarded beaches will also open to the public on Saturday and will stay open on weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Find a full list of open beaches here.