Summer isn’t officially over, but fall has already made itself comfortable in Western Washington.

Our normal high is 72 degrees this time of year, but we’re looking at unseasonably cool temps in the 60s with rain in the forecast this weekend.

An area of low pressure will likely move in, bringing showers Friday and Saturday. Lingering rain showers are possible Sunday, but they will decrease as the day progresses.

If you’re not partial to the rain, the good news is the first half of next week looks sunny, dry, and closer to 70. It will be a nice break before summer ends Sept. 22.

But it was a summer to talk about.

Smoke from massive fires made for terrible air in the Pacific Northwest. We also had record-setting temperatures that put this summer in the top five driest on record.

We managed to hit 94 twice this summer: Once in July and once in August. This ended up being our warmest daytime temperature. We had a total of 11, 90-degree days.

What’s next?

Long range models call for average temperatures overall and below-average precipitation through the rest of September. We could see slightly warmer days sprinkled in throughout the month.

We will trend drier and warmer than average for most of fall with El Nino forming this winter. If El Nino turns out to be a strong, that trend of a warmer, drier pattern will stick with us through the entire winter.

