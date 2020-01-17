GOLD BAR, Wash. — A second convoy is headed to Skykomish and Baring to bring supplies to families who have now been without power for eight days following winter storms this week.

Neighboring communities gathered at Gold Bar Family Grocer on Friday morning to collect and pack supplies.

Residents living in Skykomish have been dealing with heavy snow and many living there were stranded for days with the partial closure of US 2.

Now that the highway has reopened, power crews have been working hard to restore electricity.

A man who heard about the difficulties many were facing said he drove from his home in Sultan on Thursday to Mount Lake Terrace to pick up supplies for families who could use the help.

He was part of the team packing up supplies for the second convoy Friday.

"It's not for me, it's for the community. I mean I would hope to God that if I was in the same spot someone would turn around and do the same thing for me," said Mike Murray.

It could be up to a week or more before people living in Skykomish have power again.

