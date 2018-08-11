Firefighters showed up at Bremerton City Hall Wednesday night to show support for their fired chief, David Schmitt. Mayor Greg Wheeler let Schmitt go without cause about two weeks ago.

Rob Ashmore, President of the Bremerton Fire Fighters Union, spoke on behalf of firefighters before the city council.

"We are here in full support of Chief David Schmitt. It is our belief that Mayor Wheeler made a serious error when he terminated the chief without cause," said Ashmore.

David Schmitt also stood before the council and made it clear that he wants his job back.

"It would be an honor to continue leading this outstanding professional group of men and women who I appreciate and respect," said Schmitt.

Schmitt was hired by the previous mayor. He says he knows the city's new leader is able to let him go without cause. However, it is raising questions because firefighters say Schmitt, on the job for 18 months, was getting positive results.

"He increased the focus on training including securing grant funding for countywide training that benefited firefighters across Kitsap County. He did that. He brought that here. I've never seen that done in 22 years, nothing close to it," said Ashmore, who also credits Schmitt with improving morale and response times.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Schmitt came to Bremerton from California with three decades of firefighting experience.

"It was a shocking revelation that he was fired. I had no idea it was coming. Nobody in the fire department had any idea this was coming, and it doesn't feel right in any way," said Ashmore.

At the end of the evening, outside of city council chambers, firefighters applauded Schmitt and some thanked him for his leadership.

"It is very humbling to be having a group of professionals like this back you like that," said Schmitt.

Schmitt was making around $149,000 a year as fire chief, a salary he says is 30 percent less than what neighboring agencies pay.

"The city was getting a bargain for that fire chief," said Ashmore. "He really wanted to be here. He really thought he could make a difference here, so he signed for less money than what most of his counterparts were making."

Ashmore does not think Schmitt's salary is the reason why he was fired.

Mayor Wheeler told KING 5 he would not comment, except to say Schmitt was fired without cause.

© 2018 KING