SAMMAMISH, Wash. — The controversial website "8chan" is down, at least for now. But organizers are searching for a new host and that search briefly led them to the Northwest this week.

The online message board has drawn users in because of what it doesn't do for them. Conversations and posts are not censored, a format critics claim is making it a breeding ground for hate and extremism.

The alleged gunman behind the mass murders in El Paso is believed to have posted a manifesto to the 8chan website. On Monday, the message board was effectively shut down after two support companies cut off tech services.

That's where Rob Monster and his Sammamish-based tech company, Epik, came in. Epik briefly took over hosting services for the website, but on Tuesday issued a statement cutting ties with 8chan.

Monster said after “careful consideration” his company would not host the site “due to the concern of inadequate enforcement and the elevated possibility of violent radicalization on the platform.”

That was an outcome community advocate, Chris Petzold, was pushing for as soon as she learned the website's future may involve Western Washington.

"But that's the purpose of these sites," said Petzold, "They can be in the dark where no one else sees and they just feed on each other and that's what happened here [El Paso] and it resulted in 20 people being killed."

The future of 8chan remains uncertain. The website was founded by Fredrick Brennan in 2013 as a free speech platform. Brennan no longer runs the site and he told NBC News that he admits it's gotten out of control.

“I feel like the admins of 8chan were not taking the responsibility of owning it seriously and I’m quite happy that network providers were very easy to see their lawlessness,” Brennan said from his home in the Philippines.

