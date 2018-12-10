It will cost the state $455 million for the next phase of 520 Bridge construction. That's $30 million more than the state's cost range, but the lowest of three bids.

Graham Contracting LTD submitted the $455,349,888 proposal for the Montlake Project. It is the first stage of construction for the remaining improvements to State Route 520 in Seattle.

“We want to thank all three teams that submitted innovative proposals," said SR 520 Program Deputy Administrator Omar Jepperson. "We know that costs have continued to escalate in this booming Puget Sound economy. Graham’s proposal combines a high technical score with the lowest cost, and we look forward to working with them."

The higher-than-anticipated bids come at a time when tariffs are raising the cost of some construction projects throughout the country. The Trump administration placed tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Not all developers blame the tariffs, however. Labor and competition for it have also been blamed for higher project costs.

Construction on the Montlake Project is expected to begin early next year. A new Montlake interchange will be built, along with a landcaped lid over 520, a bicycle-pedestrian bridge connecting the arboretum to East Montlake Park, and a West Approach Bridge South for eastbound traffic.

Three additional projects are planned after.

