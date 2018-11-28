Trials are now underway in Seattle, Los Angeles and Kansas City to test a male contraceptive gel. The University of Washington School of Medicine announced its participation in the study Wednesday.

The study will enroll couples, asking them to use the gel for one year. The gel, comprised of a progestin hormone used for female contraception, is designed to be absorbed through the skin on the upper arms and shoulders, according to the UW.

The male participant must apply the gel every day so researchers can track the change in his sperm count over the length of the study.

Leaders of the study point to several studies, including one published in the US National Library of Medicine, that suggest men are interested in using effective and safe contraceptive specifically designed for them.

“There is a misperception that men are not interested in, or are even afraid of, tools to control their own fertility. We know that’s not the case," said Dr. William Bremner, professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and trial director in Seattle.

The contraceptive gel is not the only product in research trials developed to control male fertility. Studies testing a birth control pill for men have gained national attention in recent months. No other forms of male contraception exist besides the use of condoms and vasectomies.

"Women are very interested, actually, in sharing the burden of contraception with their male partners," said Dr. Stephanie Page, professor of medicine at UW.

The UW says more than 400 couples will be participating, a few dozen or so from the greater Seattle area.

“We hope that results from this trial will help pave the way for renewed interest in male contraceptive development and propel this important public health work forward,” said Page.

The University of Washington expects to publish the trial's results in 2022.

