Repair work on I-5 in Seattle continues this weekend

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation made emergency repairs to the southbound lanes of the freeway near Spokane Street mid-week.

Southbound I-5 will again be down to one lane between Spokane Street and the Corson-Michigan exit either from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, or Saturday night into Sunday morning, depending on the weather.

“This work is going to cause big backups each night on southbound I-5, so people need to plan ahead,” said WSDOT Traffic Engineer Mike Swires. “Consider alternative routes or other methods of transportation, like light rail. Even if half the people who normally take I-5 do something else, we’re still going to see delays.”

Drivers heading north may see backups over the weekend as well.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge, Columbian Way, and Spokane Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for repaving. This work is weather dependent.

From 3 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Seneca Street will be closed for expansion joint repair.

The road repairs as the state works to wrap up the Revive I-5 project that began in April. Crews have been working on nearly 13 miles of northbound I-5.

The next major repair work for the project is scheduled for Oct. 12-15. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Olive Way. The work is weather dependent.

