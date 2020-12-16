OFFICIAL RULES: Evening's T-Mobile 5G Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a OnePlus 8T + 5G smartphone, courtesy of T-Mobile - Official rules

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, T-Mobile 5G Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to residents of the Seattle/Tacoma metro area who are 18 years or older. Employees and contractors of T-Mobile (“Sponsor” and “Prize Provider), KING 5 Media Group (“Administrator” and “Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc. and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00AM PT on December 16th, 2020 and end at 11:59 pm PT on December 18th, 2020 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by going to https://king5.secondstreetapp.com/T-Mobile-Smartph... or via the “T-Mobile 5G Sweepstakes” link at http://king5evening.com/ and entering your email address and all requested information. Alternatively, you can enter by connecting your Facebook account and entering all necessary information. All entries must be received by December 18th, 2020 at 11:59 pm PT. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive emails from Sponsor, Administrator, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, illegible email entries or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience.

4. Winner Selection. One (1) winner will be selected on or by December 21st, 2020. There will be a total of one (1) Grand Prize winner.

5. Prizes and Odds. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive the following prize:

One (1) Grand Prize winner who will receive a OnePlus 8T+ 5G

ARV: $749.99

Grand Prize includes free delivery to the Seattle/Tacoma metro area. Alternatively, winner will be shipped the prize once the winner is confirmed and winning forms are completed. Out of area shipping is specifically excluded. Prize does not include service. Odds of winning depends on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about December 21st, 2020 at the telephone number provided on winner’s email entry. Administrator will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone, after 3 attempts, may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must personally visit Administrator’s offices at 1501 1st Ave S, Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98134 within two weeks after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 am PT and 5 pm PT weekdays) and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Administrator from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.

8. Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their respective officers, directors, parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability of any kind arising from participating in this Sweepstakes or resulting from any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.