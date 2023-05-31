OFFICIAL RULES: KING 5’s Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort 2022 Sweepstakes

Enter to win a vacation for 4 to the Disneyland® Resort! No purchase necessary to enter or to win.

KING 5’s Vacation to the Disneyland Resort 2022 Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, KING 5's Vacation to the Disneyland Resort 2022 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes") is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Washington who are 18 years or older. Employees and contractors of Disney Destinations LLC (“prize provider”), KING 5 (“Sponsor" and “Promoter”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 11 AM PT on May 16th, 2022 and end at 11:59 PM PT on May 27th, 2022 (the “Sweepstakes Period"). Enter by watching Evening on KING 5 TV between 7:30PM PT and 8PM PT each broadcast day during the sweepstakes period for the “codeword”. In the event that a broadcast is canceled, or an announcement is not aired, the corresponding round will be voided and the “codeword” will be announced in the following day’s broadcast, if applicable. If there is no subsequent day’s broadcast the affected round will be void. No entries will be accepted after end of the Sweepstakes Period. Entries are limited to one (1) per person per round for the duration of the sweepstakes period. To enter, submit the “codeword” of the day at the sweepstakes entry page at king5.com/spectacular.

Round 1 starts on May 23rd, 2022 at 11 AM PT and ends May 23rd, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT.

Round 2 starts on May 24th, 2022 at 11 AM PT and ends May 24th, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT.

Round 3 starts on May 25th, 2022 at 11 AM PT and ends May 27th, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT.

All dates and times subject to change.

Web Entry: Enter by visiting the sweepstakes entry page at king5.com/spectacular and fill out all required information including the current “codeword” revealed on each corresponding broadcast.

By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Prize Provider, Disney Destinations LLC, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

Sponsor and Prize Provider will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected on or about Tuesday May 31st, 2022 in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds .

Vacation Package(s) :

The Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) vacation package to Disneyland Resort for the Grand Prize winner and up to three (3) guests. The vacation package is subject to the conditions set forth in the Agreement and to the restrictions set forth below. The vacation package shall consist of the following elements and be subject to the following restrictions:

2-Night stay at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

(4) 3-Day, Park Hopper per day- Park Tickets

(4) Roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines from Seattle to Los Angeles/Orange County

(4) Ground transfers between Los Angeles/Orange County airport and Disneyland Resort

Trip must be taken before May 31st, 2023. Travel dates will be subject to availability. Flight details are subject to availability and airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply. If travel is not taken before May 31st, 2023, the prize will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked except in Disney’s sole discretion. Trips are pre-scheduled for specific dates and subject to availability.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is Three thousand three- hundred and sixty-eight Dollars ($3,368.00). Actual prize value depends on a number of factors, including, without limitation, the location of the winner’s residence, booking and travel dates and number of travelers and therefore may be lower or higher than the ARV at the time it is fulfilled. If the actual value of the Trip is less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded to Grand Prize winner or its guests.

Booking, cancellation policies and terms and conditions apply. Group must travel together on the same Trip and must travel from the same Airport of Origin. All members of the Group will be required to execute and return a Release of Liability and Publicity Release (where allowed by law) prior to participation. If a Grand Prize winner has fewer than three (3) guests accompany him/her on the Trip, Grand Prize will be awarded in increments appropriate for actual number of travelers and no substitute prize or compensation will be awarded in conjunction therewith. Members of the Group are solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary travel documents (valid photo I.D., credit card, Passport, etc.) before departure. Any picture identification requirements associated with air travel are the Grand Prize winner’s and such Grand Prize winner’s guests’ responsibility. Grand Prize winner and Grand Prize winner’s travel companions must be eighteen (18) years of age or older, or if any such travel companion is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence (a “minor”), the Grand Prize winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian. All travelers on Trip must be at least four (4) years old at time of travel.

Certain terms and restrictions shall apply to the Trip, which restrictions shall be determined by Disney in its sole and absolute discretion. All expenses not specifically mentioned herein are not included and are solely the Grand Prize winner’s responsibility, including but not limited to: round trip transportation between the Grand Prize winner’s residence and Airport of Origin, activities and ground transportation not expressly included in the Trip, meals not served as part of the Group Travel Experience, alcoholic beverages, luggage fees, customs and immigration fees, passport costs, travel protection insurance, WiFi charges, laundry service, merchandise and souvenirs, parking, room service, service charges, spa services and other optional activities, telephone calls and income and other taxes not expressly included in the Trip. Trip components are subject to change without notice. The packages (and all elements thereof) are not redeemable for cash and are non-transferable except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion. The Trip may not be sold or transferred to any other person or third party. The Trip may not be combined with any other offer, and travel may not qualify for frequent flier miles, award points or other perquisites. Lost or mutilated tickets will not be replaced. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. The hotel accommodations and airline tickets will be determined at the sole discretion of Disney. If any portion of the prize is not available for any reason then Disney reserves the right to substitute that portion of the prize with another prize of comparable or greater value. Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner.

A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Disney.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute prize or compensation provided to the winner.

The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and seasonal fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.

Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or are in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, or prize-related activity including travel, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.

All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . One winner will be notified on or about June 1st, 2022 by the phone number provided on winner's entry form. Administrator will call during regular business hours and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three attempts, or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must respond to Sponsor's notification, or personally visit Administrator's offices at the KING 5 Studios located at 1501 First Ave South, Ste. 300, Seattle, WA 98134 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Administrator or Sponsor in each case. Winner may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Administrator. Persons traveling as guest of the Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Administrator or Sponsor may require. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner's consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Prize Provider and each of their respective parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize. Disney, its parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.