Evening’s Vacation to Aulani Aloha Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, Evening’s Vacation to Aulani Aloha Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes") is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Washington who are 18 years or older. Employees and contractors of Disney Destinations LLC (“prize provider”), KING 5 (“Sponsor"), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 7:30PM PT on March 18, 2019 and end at 11:59PM PT on March 24, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period"). Enter by watching Evening on KING-5 TV between 7:30PM PT and 8PM PT for the “Word of the Day”. In the event that a broadcast is canceled, or an announcement is not aired, the corresponding round will be voided and the “Word of the Day” will be announced in the following day’s broadcast. No entries will be accepted after the Sweepstakes Entry Period deadline. There is one (1) way to enter and entries are limited to one (1) per person per round for the duration of the sweepstakes period.

Round 1 starts on March 18, 2019 at 7:30PM PT and ends March 19, 2019 at 7:29PM PT.

Round 2 starts on March 19, 2019 at 7:30PM PT and ends March 20, 2019 at 7:29PM PT.

Round 3 starts on March 20, 2019 at 7:30PM PT and ends March 21, 2019 at 7:29PM PT.

Round 4 starts on March 21, 2019 at 7:30PM PT and ends March 22, 2019 at 7:29PM PT.

Round 5 starts on March 22, 2019 at 7:30PM PT and ends March 24, 2019 at 11:59PM PT.

Text Message Entry: Text the “Word of the Day” (revealed on the corresponding broadcast day) to 33438. You must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service to enter via text message. Entrants will be sent a text message confirming entry. Entrants will be charged standard messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas.

By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Prize Provider, Disney Destinations LLC, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

Sponsor and Prize Provider will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about March 25, 2019 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds .

Vacation Package(s) :

The Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) vacation package to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa for the Grand Prize winner and up to three (3) guests. The vacation package is subject to the conditions set forth in the Agreement and to the restrictions set forth below. The vacation package shall consist of the following elements and be subject to the following restrictions:

(1) Grand Prize Packages to include:

Roundtrip coach airfare for four (4) to Honolulu on one (1) itinerary from the commercial airport in the contiguous United States closest to residence of Grand Prize Winner (“Airport of Origin”)

A voucher for four (4) roundtrip ground transfers between the Honolulu International Airport and the Resort

Room accommodations of one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) person per room) for four (4) nights at the Resort

$200 Resort Credit

Winning package must be taken before September 15, 2020 (certain travel restrictions do apply, based on availability)

Additional restrictions and/or inclusions regarding the Trip may apply.

Trip must be taken before March 15, 2020. Travel dates will be subject to availability. Flight details are subject to availability and airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply. If travel is not taken before March 15, 2020, the prize will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked except in Disney’s sole discretion. Trips are pre-scheduled for specific dates and subject to availability.





The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is Four Thousand, Six Hundred & Fifty Dollars ($4,650). Actual prize value depends on a number of factors, including, without limitation, the location of the winner’s residence, booking and travel dates and number of travelers and therefore may be lower or higher than the ARV at the time it is fulfilled. If the actual value of the Trip is less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded to Grand Prize winner or its guests.





Booking, cancellation policies and terms and conditions apply. Group must travel together on the same Trip and must travel from the same Airport of Origin. All members of the Group will be required to execute and return a Release of Liability and Publicity Release (where allowed by law) prior to participation. If a Grand Prize winner has fewer than three (3) guests accompany him/her on the Trip, Grand Prize will be awarded in increments appropriate for actual number of travelers and no substitute prize or compensation will be awarded in conjunction therewith. Members of the Group are solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary travel documents (valid photo I.D., credit card, Passport, etc.) before departure. Any picture identification requirements associated with air travel are the Grand Prize winner’s and such Grand Prize winner’s guests’ responsibility. Grand Prize winner and Grand Prize winner’s travel companions must be eighteen (18) years of age or older, or if any such travel companion is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence (a “minor”), the Grand Prize winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian. All travelers on Trip must be at least four (4) years old at time of travel.

Certain terms and restrictions shall apply to the Trip, which restrictions shall be determined by Disney in its sole and absolute discretion. All expenses not specifically mentioned herein are not included and are solely the Grand Prize winner’s responsibility, including but not limited to: round trip transportation between the Grand Prize winner’s residence and Airport of Origin, activities and ground transportation not expressly included in the Trip, meals not served as part of the Group Travel Experience, alcoholic beverages, luggage fees, customs and immigration fees, passport costs, travel protection insurance, WiFi charges, laundry service, merchandise and souvenirs, parking, room service, service charges, spa services and other optional activities, telephone calls and income and other taxes not expressly included in the Trip. Trip components are subject to change without notice. The packages (and all elements thereof) are not redeemable for cash and are non-transferable except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion. The Trip may not be sold or transferred to any other person or third party. The Trip may not be combined with any other offer, and travel may not qualify for frequent flier miles, award points or other perquisites. Lost or mutilated tickets will not be replaced. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. The hotel accommodations and airline tickets will be determined at the sole discretion of Disney. If any portion of the prize is not available for any reason then Disney reserves the right to substitute that portion of the prize with another prize of comparable or greater value.

Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about March 25, 2019 at the phone number provided on winner's entry form. Administrator will call during regular business hours and will leave no messages. Failure to reach Winner by phone after three attempts, or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winners must respond to Sponsor's notification, or personally visit Administrator's offices at the KING 5 Studios located at 1501 First Ave South, Ste. 300, Seattle, WA 98134 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Administrator or Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Administrator. Persons traveling as guest of the Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Administrator or Sponsor may require. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner's consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Prize Provider and each of their respective parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize. Disney, its parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.