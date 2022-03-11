OFFICIAL RULES: Evening's Live Nation Ticket Giveaway

Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, or Administrator. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.



Winner Selection . Four (4) winner’s will be selected on or by March 15th, 2022 in a random drawing from among the eligible entries. There will be a total of four (4) prize winners.



Prizes and Odds. Four (4) Winners will receive two (2) tickets for the John Mayer Concert at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 23rd, 2022. (ARV: $208 per pair). Subject to postponement, cancellation, change of venue, or change of lineup. Taxes, transportation, parking, and all other expenses not expressly included above are not part of the prize and will be the sole responsibility of winners.



Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.



Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified on or about March 15th, 2022 after 7:30PM PT via a message to his/her social media account used to enter. Failure to reach winner via Facebook, or failure of winner to respond to notification, within three (3) business days, may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and the selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must send an email to Megan Wotherspoon at mwotherspoon@king5.com. Valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.



Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Administrator and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.



Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their respective officers, directors, parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability of any kind arising from participating in this Sweepstakes or resulting from any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.



Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Twitter, Facebook or Instagram or any of their services.



Sponsor : Live Nation Ticket Giveaway – Presented by Live Nation. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of all winners (available after April 20th, 2022) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules”, Live Nation Ticket Giveaway – Presented by Live Nation, 1501 1ST Ave South Ste. 300 Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Megan Wotherspoon at mwotherspoon@king5.com