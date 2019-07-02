Evening Celebrates! Presented by Teatro ZinZanni – Winter 2019

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, Evening Celebrates! Presented by Teatro ZinZanni (the "Contest") is open to legal residents of the State of Washington state age 18 years or older. Employees of Teatro Zinzanni (“Sponsor”), KING-TV (“Administrator”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win.

How To Enter . The Contest begins at 7:00PM PT on February 6, 2019 and ends at 8:00PM PT on February 27, 2019 (the “Contest Period”). Entrants must use at least one of the three social channels below to enter:

A) Twitter .

1) Enter by visiting the Evening Twitter page at website (https://twitter.com/king5evening) and follow the page.

2) Make a public post on Twitter using the hashtag #EveningVIP

3) Your post should include a brief description of why you or someone you know is deserving of a VIP experience at Teatro ZinZanni and a photo or selfie.

4) Keep your Tweet publicly viewable at least until the end of the Contest Period. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Twitter ID.

B) Facebook

1) Enter by visiting the Evening Facebook page at website (https://www.facebook.com/KING5Evening/), and be sure to “Like” the page.

2) Make a public post on Facebook using the hashtag #EveningVIP

3) Your post should include a brief description of why you or someone you know is deserving of a VIP experience at Teatro ZinZanni and a photo or selfie.

4) Keep your post publicly viewable at least until the end of the Contest Period. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID.

C. Instagram

1) Enter by visiting the Evening Instagram page at website (https://www.instagram.com/king5evening/), and be sure to follow the page.

2) Make a public post on Instagram using the hashtag #EveningVIP.

3) Your post should include a brief description of why you or someone you know is deserving of a VIP experience at Teatro ZinZanni and a photo or selfie.

4) Keep your post publicly viewable at least until the end of the Contest Period. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Instagram ID.

Maximum of three (3) entries per person, one (1) per each method of entry (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).

Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, or Administrator. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

Winner Selection . A panel of qualified Evening staff judges selected by Sponsor will judge all eligible and complete posts according to the following criteria: 100% on the uniqueness of his or her post and associated photo. One (1) winner will be selected on or by February 27, 2019. There will be a total of one (1) Grand Prize winner. Decisions of the judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

Prizes and Odds. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive an Inner Ring VIP experience for four people at Teatro ZinZanni in Seattle (ARV: $892).

Inner Ring VIP Package includes:

4 tickets at a private Inner Ring table, (includes processing and facilities fees)

Meal Tax and Baseline Gratuity for 4 guests

Bottle of Champagne, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label (or bottle of equal value)

Framed Photo of your party

Program signed by cast

Group merchandise package

This certificate will be valid only for the seating offered as a part of this customized “Evening Celebrates!” package and not valid on any Saturdays, holidays, during the month of December, or after the expiration date of one year following the date of issue. Other blackout dates may apply; reservations can be made based on availability. Not valid with any other offer or prior reservation.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about February 27, 2019 after 8:00PM PT via a message to his/her social media account used to enter. Failure to reach winner via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or failure of winner to respond to notification, within three (3) business days, may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and the selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must send an email to Amber Salinas at asalinas@king5.com. Valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Contest or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Administrator and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.

Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Contest, each winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their respective officers, directors, parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability of any kind arising from participating in this Contest or resulting from any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Twitter, Facebook or Instagram or any of their services.

Sponsor : Evening Celebrates! Presented by Teatro Zinzanni is sponsored by Teatro Zinzanni. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of all winners (available after March 15, 2019) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules”, Evening Celebrates! – Presented by Teatro ZinZanni, 1501 1ST Ave South Ste. 300 Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Amber Salinas at 206-448-3178 or asalinas@king5.com

#96575.3