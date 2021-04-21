OFFICIAL RULES: Ellen’s Mother’s Day Show Sweepstakes

Win a virtual ticket to The Ellen Show's 2021 Mother's Day Show taping on May 5, 2021 for first time expectant moms

Local Lens Seattle's Ellen’s Mother’s Day Show Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the ELLEN’S MOTHER’S DAY SHOW SWEEPSTAKES (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to Washington State residents age 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractor KING-TV (“Sponsor” and “Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., Warner Bros. (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . Online entry is the only method of entry for the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 PM (PT) on April 21, 2021 and end 11:59 PM (PT) on April 27, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Entries received before and/or after the Sweepstakes Period will be void. During the Sweepstakes Period enter by completing all the steps below:

Subscribe to Local Lens Seattle on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/locallensseattle) Follow Local Lens Seattle on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/locallensseattle/) Like Local Lens Seattle’s ELLEN’S MOTHER’S DAY SHOW SWEEPSTAKES post on Instagram. Complete one (1) of the following as it applies: If entrant is a first-time expectant mother: Entrant must comment a short written statement answering the following: “Tell us why you deserve to win” If entrant wishes to nominate a first-time expectant mother: Entrant must comment a short written statement answering the following: “Tell us who you are nominating and why they deserve to win”

Prize Provider and Sponsor/Administrator will be held harmless for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor/Administrator. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor/Administrator or those directed by Sponsor/Administrator. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor/Administrator. All entries become property of Sponsor/Administrator and will not will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . A total of one (1) winner will be selected by a random drawing under the supervision of Administrator.

5. Prize and Odds. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) virtual ticket to The Ellen Show’s Mother’s Day Show on May 5, 2021. Attendee must be a first-time expecting mother. Prizing ERV $2000 -$3000*Subject to change. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about April 28, 2021. Failure to reach winner by Instagram direct message within 48 hours of initial notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor/Administrator. Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor/Administrator. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor/Administrator which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor/Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor/Administrator. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor/Administrator in its sole discretion.

8. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant grants to Sponsor/Administrator an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor/Administrator as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor/Administrator may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor/Administrator.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.