A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Best Northwest Escapes contest (the “Contest”) is open to residents of the state of Washington who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of King Broadcasting Corporation (“KING 5” or “Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., WASHINGTON’S PLAYGROUND (“Sponsor”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:00 PM PT on March 25, 2019 and end at 11:59 PM PT on April 21, 2019 (the “Contest Period”). There will be 28 categories to vote in, each category will have 5 nominees.

NOMINEES:

Nominees provided by viewers during “Nomination Week” are vetted then selected based on the following criteria:

- Nominee must operating (the business and/or location cannot be "opening soon" or closed).

- Nominee must provide products or services directly to consumers, park goers or travel enthusiasts.

- Nominee must legitimately provide products, services or experiences within an existing contest category.

- Nominee must have physical operations in Washington State.

- Nominee must have reputation for excellence, proven track record, or otherwise distinguish itself in its category.

-Nominee must meet category criteria.

-Nominees that are a business cannot be part of a franchise, have multiple business locations, or be part of a national chain.

KING 5 shall make the final determination in its sole discretion regarding the eligibility of a destination to compete in a specific category or the contest in general.

Winners are chosen by voters and are not a reflection of Administrator or Sponsor endorsement. Due to the many different business types and a limited number of categories, KING 5 retains the editorial right to include or exclude nominees in the spirit of the contest as determined by KING 5 in its sole discretion. Furthermore, KING 5 retains the right to remove any nominee whose material condition changes before voting begins. KING 5 also retains the right to remove any nominee that has been included in the contest incorrectly or has used marketing materials, language or conduct that is not in line with the spirit of the contest as determined by KING 5.

The goal of the Best Northwest Escapes is to host a fair and accurate contest to determine the best local businesses and parks by popular vote. National chains and / or Franchises may be disqualified at the determination of the contest administrator. Nominees are encouraged to invite their customers to vote and promote their involvement in the Best Northwest Escapes. Our technology closely monitors voting behavior to ensure the final results are as fair and accurate as possible. Attempting to manipulate votes in any way, including but not limited to the actions below, are not allowed:

• Using technology to manipulate voting results

• Creating multiple accounts or creating accounts on behalf of consumers

• Allowing or encouraging customers to vote from in-store computers

• Using third party online voting sites to solicit votes

-Requiring employees to vote as a condition of employment

• Soliciting or participating in "vote trading" with other nominees (i.e. "I'll vote for you if you vote for me")

KING 5 reserves the right to disqualify, block or remove any votes from any individual who votes by any electronic, mechanical or automated means, or otherwise tampers with the voting process, or for any other reason, as determined by KING 5 in their sole discretion. KING 5 is not responsible for any damages to voters' device(s) that may occur from use of service. Administrators reserve the right, for any reason and in their sole discretion, to modify, suspend or discontinue the Program without prior notice.

Any reports of alleged misconduct should be reported by emailing best@king5.com.

Individual businesses may not declare themselves “Best of” until the results are officially announced starting the week of 5/6/19. All winners will be published to www.king5.com/escapes at 8PM PT on 5/10/19.

VOTING TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

Voting in each category will open within the voting window at the discretion of KING 5’s local evening program (“Evening”) and will last for four weeks. Votes must be cast via text. Voters may vote once in each category.

Voting will be via text messaging.

TEXT ENTRY: During the Contest Period Voters may opt in to get notifications on all voting by texting ESCAPES to 33438, or they may elect to vote by following on-air text voting instructions when voting in a category begins. Voter must complete all the required information and follow all instructions. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same phone number.

Maximum one (1) entry per person per category.

By entering, you agree to the terms of the Official Rules and agree to receive up to 3 autodialed marketing messages per vote to the mobile number used. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Message and data rates may apply. Privacy Policy & Terms available at www.KING5.com/escapes. Mobile carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Category Selection . On or about 4/22/19 votes in each category will be counted and the winner in each of the 28 categories will be selected based on those votes.

Participant Prize Selection. On or about 4/22/19 five (5) prize winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries (votes) received between 3/25/19 and 4/21/19.

Participant prize winners will be notified via email or text as soon as possible after they are selected, during the week of 4/22/19. Category winners will be revealed on air on Evening during the week of May 6, 2019 (Best Northwest Escapes Reveal Week).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds .

All prizes subject to availability. All prize values approximate. Costs of meals, ground transportation, gratuities, taxes, transportation, and all other expenses not specified as part of prize package are the sole responsibility of winner. Prizes may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply

1) One-night getaway for two in Leavenworth, Lake Chelan, or Wenatchee with restaurants and activities.

Total Value: $500

2) One-night getaway for two in Leavenworth, Lake Chelan, or Wenatchee with restaurants and activities.

Total Value: $500

3) One-night getaway for two in Leavenworth, Lake Chelan, or Wenatchee with restaurants and activities.

Total Value: $500

4) One-night getaway for two in Leavenworth, Lake Chelan, or Wenatchee with restaurants and activities.

Total Value: $500

5) Four-night Leavenworth/Lake Chelan getaway for two with restaurants and activities.

Total Value: $3,000

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about the day after selection at the telephone number or email address provided on winner’s entry form. Administrator will call or text during regular business hours at number provided on entry form. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Administrator reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Administrator. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Persons traveling as guest of the Grand Prize Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Adminstrator may require. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Administrator.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Adminstrator. Adminstrator reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Adminstrator. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Adminstrator which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Adminstrator reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Adminstrator reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Adminstrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Adminstrator. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Adminstrator in its sole discretion.

8. Copyright . By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Adminstrator an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Adminstrator as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Adminstrator may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Adminstrator.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.