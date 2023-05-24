OFFICIAL RULES: 2023 Seattle DMA Hyundai Hometown Heroes Contest

2023 Seattle DMA Hyundai Hometown Heroes Contest

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions and criteria provided in these Official Rules, the Hyundai Hometown Heroes contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents residing in Washington state who are 18 years or older and live within the following counties in Washington state: Chelan, Clallum, Douglas, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom (collectively, “Seattle DMA Counties”), and who hold a valid state issued driver's license. The Nominee must reside in the state of Washington in one of the Seattle DMA Counties at the time of entry. Employees, contractors, directors, and officers of Sponsor (defined below), TEGNA Inc., Western Washington Hyundai DAA (“Promotional Sponsor”), Innocean Worldwide Americas, LLC, Canvas Worldwide LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, agents, representatives, and advertising and promotional agencies (collectively, “Promotion Entities”), and the immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, grandparent, and/or “step”) of, and any persons domiciled with, any such individuals, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. Sponsor . The Contest is sponsored by KING Broadcasting Company (“Sponsor”).

4. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) on Sunday, May 21, 2023, and end at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) on Friday, July 7, 2023 (the "Contest Period"). During the Contest Period, the nomination period begins May 21, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and ends on June 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) (“Nomination Period”). Public online voting begins June 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and ends on July 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) (“Voting Period”).

Entry to the Contest is by nomination only, during the Nomination Period. To nominate a member of the community, who must also reside in the one of the Seattle DMA Counties (“Nominee”), during the Nomination Period a nominator (“Entrant”) must complete an official entry form, available at /hero (the “Website”), providing Entrant’s full name, city, state, e-mail address, daytime phone number (with area code), and Entrant must additionally indicate: (a) Entrant’s relationship to the Nominee; (b) the Nominee’s city, and state of residence, and (c) a description of why the Nominee is deserving of the Prizes (defined below) and why they deserve to be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero” in a short essay (“Essay”) (individually an “Entry” and collectively with all entries, “Entries”). Sponsor will determine the eligibility of the Nominee in its sole discretion; Sponsor further reserves the right, among other things, to contact the Nominees, or others in order to determine eligibility. Entrant may nominate multiple people provided that each Entry is unique and adheres to these Official Rules (i.e., Entrants can submit more than one (1) Nominee but may not nominate the same Nominee twice and Entrant cannot nominate themselves). Entries become property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete and multiple entries (i.e. multiple entries by one Entrant for the same Nominee) are void. Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, incomprehensible, illegible, or damaged entries. Nominee must agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, and must warrant that the information submitted by the Entrant is true and accurate. No Nominee will be eligible to receive the Prizes unless Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that such Nominee has been or can be sufficiently cleared for legal purposes, and has complied with the terms of these Official Rules.

Entrant’s computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of Entry tracking. Ad blocking software on Entrant’s computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing Entrant’s Entry. Sponsor will not verify receipt of Entries.

5. Nomination Guidelines . The nomination Essay must be in English and must not exceed 750 characters in length, and must be received by Sponsor prior to the end of the Nomination Period. Entrant must be personally familiar with his/her/their Nominee. Entrant must have the Nominee’s consent to nominate the Nominee in this Contest, disclose personal information, and to describe why the Nominee is deserving of the Prizes and why they deserve to be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero”. Based on Sponsor's sole judgment and discretion, Essays cannot (a) be obscene, offensive, or endorse any form of hate or group hate, or be sexually explicit or suggestive; threatening; profane; violent; derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group or sexual orientation; or pornographic; (b) promote alcohol, illegal/prescription drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any particular political or religious agenda or message; (c) contain trademarks, logos or trade dress owned by others, or contain any personal identification (other than as related to the Entrant or Nominee), such as license plate numbers, personal names, email addresses or street addresses; (d) contain copyrighted materials owned by others without permission; (e) contain materials embodying the names, likenesses, photographs, or other indicia identifying any person, living or dead, without permission (including but not limited to Nominee); (f) contain advertising or commercial messages of any kind owned by anyone other than Sponsor or adversise or promote any brand or product of any kind (other than Sponsor’s); (g) criticize Promotion Entities or any other Entrant or Nominee; and (h) contain any recruiting information of any kind. Essays may not promote any cause, be it religious, political, corporate, charitable or otherwise, other than the Nominee. Essays must not exaggerate or embellish the actual achievements of the Nominee.

By submitting an Essay, Entrant warrants and represents that it is Entrant’s original and true work; it has not been previously published; it has not received previous awards; it does not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity (including but not limited to Nominee); Entrant has obtained permission from each and every person who is mentioned in the Essay, if any, to include such information in the Essay (including but not limited to Nominee); and publication of the Essay via various media including Sponsor’s and its affiliated entities’ website(s) and social media channels will not infringe on the rights of any third parties (including but not limited to Nominee). Entrant further represents and warrants that he/she/they has first-hand knowledge of the actions and conduct of the Nominee described in the Essay and, to the extent that he/she/they does not have such first-hand knowledge, the Entrant has a reasonable basis for believing that such actions/conduct of Nominee are truthful and accurate as described in the Essay. Any Essay that does not comply with the guidelines herein will be subject to disqualification.

By entering, Entrant and Nominee agree to indemnify and hold harmless Released Parties (as defined below) from any action or liability resulting from the publishing of Essay and/or use of the Essay.

All entry materials, including the Essay, become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. The copyright in any Essay shall remain the property of the Entrant, but entry into this Contest constitutes Entrant’s, Nominee’s, including the Grand Prize Winner’s, exclusive, royalty-free irrevocable and perpetual permission and consent, without further compensation, with or without attribution, to use, reproduce, print, publish, transmit, distribute, sell, perform, adapt, enhance, or display such Entry, Essay, and the Entrant’s and Nominee’s name and/or likeness, in whole or in part, for any purpose, including but not limited to editorial, advertising, trade, commercial, and publicity purposes by the Sponsor and/or others authorized by the Sponsor, in any and all media now in existence or hereinafter created, throughout the world, for the duration or the copyright in the Essay. Sponsor and/or others authorized by the Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, and modify the Essay. Any such posting of the Essay, in and of itself, does not constitute any representation that entry is eligible for the Contest or notification of selection of Nominee who is the subject of such Essay as a prize winner.

6. Finalist and Winner Selection . A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor (Judges”) will judge all eligible Entries according to the following criteria: 50% why the Nominee is deserving of the Prizes and 50% on the overall impact of the Nominee has had on Nominee’s local community. Judges will score each Entry between 1 and 50 for each criteria (the “Criteria”).

The Judges will conduct initial judging pursuant to the Criteria between June 12, 2023 through June 18, 2023 (“Initial Judging Period”) with the top (5) scoring Nominees (“Semi-Finalist(s)”) moving on to a public online vote during the Voting Period.

In the event of a tie after the Initial Judging Period, the Judges will reevaluate the tied entries using the same Criteria. After the conclusion of the Voting Period, the top two (2) Semi-Finalists with the highest public online vote will move on to the final round of judging where on or about July 6, 2023, the Judges will judge the top (2) scoring Semi-Finalists pursuant to the Criteria. The Semi-Finalist with the highest score following the final round of judging will be deemed the “Grand Prize Winner”. In the event of a tie after the final round of judging, a new qualified judge will judge the top (2) scoring Semi-Finalists pursuant to the Criteria to break the tie.

Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

7. Voting. To vote you must be at least eighteen (18) years old as of the date of voting. Limit: one (1) vote per person/per IP address/per contest during the Voting Period.

8. Prizes and Odds . The Sponsor will award one (1) Grand Prize Winner one (1) 2023 IONIQ 5 Limited AWD (MSRP $58,045, including freight) (the “Vehicle Prize”). In addition to the Vehicle Prize, the Promotional Sponsor will gift Three Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($3,500) to the Grand Prize Winner (the “Cash Prize,” together with the Vehicle Prize, the “Prizes”). For the avoidance of doubt, the Cash Prize is intended to assist with any federal, state, or other tax obligations related to the Vehicle Prize (the “Tax Gross-Up Payment”). The Tax Gross-Up Payment is intended to assist with any federal, state, or other tax obligations related to the applicable prize. The Tax Gross-Up Payment may not be sufficient to cover the Grand Prize Winner's entire tax liability related to winning the applicable prize. The Grand Prize Winner may be required to provide Sponosr a W-9 form. Grand Prize Winner’s reportable winnings and the gross-up payment will be included on the Grand Prize Winner’s 2023 Form 1099-MISC and will be subject to withholding. Sponsor will comply with all tax reporting requirements, including a Form 1099-MISC issued to the Grand Prize Winner.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received. Approximate retail value of Prizes is $61,545 for the Grand Prize Winner.

Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for any and all costs related to acceptance and use of the Prizes. The preceding includes but is not limited to (a) vehicle registration, license, title, taxes, and insurance fees; (b) upgrades and options not provided with vehicle; (c) any expenses in operating the vehicle (such as, charging fees); and (d) costs involved in taking possession of vehicle at dealership near Grand Prize Winner’s residence as designated by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The Vehicle Prize is awarded subject to availability. Sponsor disclaims any and all liability related to vehicle availability due to delays in production, limited vehicle inventory, other disruptions to the global supply chain, whether or not foreseeable, or any other reason. Grand Prize Winner may not receive the Vehicle Prize in preferred color. Grand Prize Winner must take possession of the Vehicle Prize at designated dealership within thirty (30) days of notification of availability of the Prizes. Failure to do so will result in a forfeiture of the Prizes and an alternate potential grand prize winner selected as set forth above. To take possession of the Vehicle Prize, a valid driver's license and evidence of insurance are required. The Vehicle Prize awarded may differ from any vehicle shown in promotional/advertising materials with Sponsor disclaiming any and all liability in conjunction therewith.

EXCEPT FOR ANY MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE VEHICLE PRIZE, PRIZES ARE AWARDED “AS-IS’’ AND WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE). SPONSOR AND PROMOTION ENTITIES (INCLUDING EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS) EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY ARISING FROM USE OR REDEMPTION OF THE PRIZES, AS FURTHER SET FORTH IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY DAMAGES OR INJURIES SUSTAINED BY A GRAND PRIZE WINNER, OR OTHER USERS OF THE PRIZES, FOR ANY REASON.

9. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The Grand Prize Winner will be notified on or about July 7, 2023. To claim the Prizes, the Grand Prize Winner must acknowledge receipt and acceptance of these Official Rules and the Prizes within forty-eight (48) hours. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond, will result in disqualification and an alternate grand prize winner may be selected. A Grand Prize Winner may waive their right to receive the Prizes. The Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by the Grand Prize Winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. The Grand Prize Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in the Grand Prize Winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of the Grand Prize Winner’s interest in the Prizes, and the award of the Prizes to a substitute grand prize winner. Except where prohibited, entering a Nominee constitutes Entrant’s, and acceptance of the Prizes constitutes the Grand Prize Winner’s, consent to the publication of Grand Prize Winner’s name, address, voice, statement, picture, biographical information and likeness in any media now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, for any commercial or promotional purpose, and without limitation or further compensation. Coverage of the Grand Prize Winner will be broadcast on KING-TV, KING5+, king5.com and station social media platforms. Prizes not won and/or claimed by the Grand Prize Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor. Each Entrant further agrees that if their Entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning Entry, they will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display their submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

10. Participation . By participating, Entrants (by entering), Nominees, and the Grand Prize Winner (by accepting the Prizes) agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Promotion Entities, and the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, successors and assigns of each, from and against any and all liability, loss, damage, claim (whether valid or invalid) or demands or actions of any kind (including, without limitation, personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity, privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light), cost or action, and associated costs or expenses (including reasonable attorneys' fees), that may arise out of or in connection with any aspect of participating in the Contest. Entrants and Nominees agree to waive, release and discharge any and all claims for damages that they may have, or that may subsequently accrue, against Promotion Entities, and the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, successors and assigns of each as a result of participation in the Contest. By participating, Entrants, Nominees and the Grand Prize Winner each agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award Prizes based on the Entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible Entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive Entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of Entry will be considered the Entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. In the event of a dispute, all online Entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of Entries, or votes submitted, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. General Conditions . All federal, state and local laws & regulations apply. This Contest and any issues concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules is governed by the laws of the United States and of the State of Washington without respect to conflict of law doctrines. All disputes arising out of or connected with this Contest will be resolved individually, and without resort to class action, exclusively by a state or federal court located in Washington. The Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any federal, state or local taxes on the Prizes, and any other fees, costs or expenses relating to accepting and/or using the Prizes and may receive an IRS Form 1099 for the ARV of the Vehicle Prize. Any difference between the stated value of any prize and the actual retail value will not be awarded. Upon forfeiture for any reason as stated in these Official Rules, no compensation will be given. To the extent permitted by applicable law, all judgments or awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket damages (excluding attorneys’ fees) associated with participation in this Contest and shall not include any indirect, punitive, incidental and/or consequential damages. Any personal information provided in connection with participation in the Contest will only be used by Sponsor to notify a potential winner and/or fulfillment of the Prizes. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest promotional materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall prevail and govern.