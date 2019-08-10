TRYING TO VOTE? CLICK HERE

EVENING’S 27TH ANNUAL BEST OF WESTERN WASHINGTON

PRESENTED BY HONDA AND TOYOTA OF SEATTLE

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, Evening’s 27TH Annual Best of Western Washington – Presented by Honda and Toyota of Seattle (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Washington who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Honda and Toyota of Seattle (“Co-Sponsor” or “Prize Provider”), King Broadcasting Company (“Co-Sponsor” or “Administrator”) and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The nomination period will begin on September 16th, 2019 at 8:00 AM Pacific Standard Time and will end on September 27th, 2019 at 11:50 PM Pacific Standard Time (the “Nomination Period”). Enter by texting BEST to 33438 or visiting the king5.com/best website and logging into your Best of Western Washington account or registering for a new one (providing all required information). Maximum one (1) registration per person.

Entrants will receive an extra entry for each vote an entrant submits for each sub-category on the Best of Western Washington website from October 7th, 2019 at 8:00 AM Pacific Standard Time through November 3rd, 2019 at 11:50 PM Pacific Standard Time (the “voting period”). You may only vote once in each sub-category. Entrants may vote via either the online voting or text voting methods in each-subcategory, but not by both methods.

Voting is not a required for entry into the Sweepstakes. If you do not wish to vote on these categories, simply e-mail your contact information to Megan Wotherspoon at mwotherspoon@king5.com stating your desire to enter the contest without participating in the voting process.

Online Voting: Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Co-Sponsors or those directed by Co-Sponsors. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Co-Sponsors. Co-Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, registration including without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Co-Sponsors. All entries become property of Administrator and none will be returned.

Text Voting: During the Contest Period, Voters may opt in to get notifications on all voting by texting BEST to 33438. Voter must complete all the required information and follow all instructions. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same phone number. Maximum one (1) entry per person per category.

By entering, you agree to the terms of the Official Rules and agree to receive up to 3 autodialed marketing messages per vote to the mobile number used unless you choose to opt out of receiving such messages. Consent is not a condition of purchase or Sweepstakes entry. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Message and data rates may apply. Privacy Policy & Terms available at king5.com/best. Mobile carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

All entries become property of Administrator and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection. Grand Prize: On or about November 10th, 2019 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible registrations and votes received.

5. Prizes and Odds. Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive $5,000 cash OR a $5,000 credit toward a lease or purchase on any 2019/2020 new or preowned Honda or Toyota of Seattle vehicle available (“in stock”) on https://www.hondaofseattle.com/ or https://www.toyotaofseattle.com/. In-stock means the product is physically available for lease at the Honda and Toyota of Seattle business address of 2005 Airport Way South, Seattle, WA 98134. All prizes must be redeemed within sixty (60) days of prize notification.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Grand prize winner will be selected on or about November 10th, 2019. The grand prize winner will be notified via the telephone number provided on winner’s entry form. Administrator will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Administrator’s offices at 1501 1ST AVE S. Ste 300. Seattle, WA 98134 within 10 business days after and must present a valid photo identification. Winner will need to qualify for approved credit in the event a vehicle lease is selected. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. All prizes must be redeemed within sixty (60) days of prize notification. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Co-Sponsors reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Prize Provider.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Administrator. Administrator reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Administrator. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Administrator which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Administrator reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Co-Sponsors reserve the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Co-Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected entries or votes, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Co-Sponsors. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Administrator in its sole discretion, and Administrator reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

8. Release. The Co-Sponsors make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Co-Sponsors and each of their parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Co-Sponsors. Evening’s 27th Annual Best of Western Washington 2019 is presented by Honda and Toyota of Seattle and is Co-Sponsored by King Broadcasting Company. The decisions of Administrator regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of this Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Co-Sponsors will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For the name of the winner (available after November 10th, 2019) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Evening’s 27th Annual Best of Western Washington - presented by Honda and Toyota of Seattle - 1501 1ST AVE S. Ste 300. Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Megan Wotherspoon at mwotherspoon@king5.com or 206-448-3804.